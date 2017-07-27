Where in the world is Yu Darvish being traded?

With Rangers ace Yu Darvish now likely to be traded before Monday afternoon, we’ll keep track of all the happenings with him here. Follow along for constant updates.
Jul 13, 2017, 3:36pm EDT
-
July 31, 2017
Dodgers acquire Yu Darvish
Darvish heads to Los Angeles in a last-minute deadline deal.
-
July 31, 2017
Darvish to Dodgers looking less likely
With time running out, the Dodgers and Rangers are having trouble coming to an agreement.
-
July 31, 2017
Dodgers, Rangers 'at impasse' in Darvish talks
Los Angeles is looking to add a top tier starter before this afternoon's trade deadline.
-
July 30, 2017
Indians interested in Yu Darvish
The Indians could make a surprise last-minute push for Yu Darvish.
-
July 30, 2017
Mystery team in on Darvish?
The Yankees and Dodgers have been joined by a mystery team in the Yu Darvish trade talks.
-
July 29, 2017
Dodgers prioritizing Darvish, Gray, Britton
As the Dodgers look to make a big splash before the deadline, they’re zeroing in on three star pitchers.
-
July 29, 2017
Rangers asked for Buehler or Verdugo in Darvish talks
Texas is setting a high price for their ace.
-
July 27, 2017
Rangers likely to trade Yu Darvish
Texas is informing clubs they will move the righty before the trade deadline.
-
-
July 27, 2017
Nationals not pursuing Gray, Darvish
Washington is content with the starting group it has, per reports.
-
July 26, 2017
Nationals interested in Yu Darvish
Washington may be more interested in controllable starters, though Darvish may be an option if made available.
-
July 26, 2017
Here's Yu Darvish's 10-team no-trade list
Yu Darvish can block trades to 10 teams, but he’s fair game for a host of contenders.
-
July 25, 2017
Rangers leaning toward keeping Darvish?
The righty has drawn interest from many contenders this week.
-
July 25, 2017
MLB trade rumors: Yankees interested in Gray, Darvish
New York has to fill the hole in their rotation, fast.
-
July 24, 2017
Dodgers have 'strong interest' in Rangers' Yu Darvish
Are the Dodgers willing to overwhelm the Rangers with an offer for Yu Darvish?
-
July 23, 2017
AL West Notes: Rangers have high asking price for Yu Darvish
Here’s the latest from around the American League West.
-
July 21, 2017
Rangers gauging interest in Darvish, Cubs interested
Texas is preparing to sell after a brutal start to the second half.
-
July 19, 2017
Darvish could become available if Rangers falter
The Japanese ace will become a free agent after the season.
-
July 13, 2017
MLB trade rumors: Rangers could listen on Yu Darvish, Cole Hamels
Due to their struggles during the first half, the Rangers may look to deal their two most talented starters around the trade deadline.