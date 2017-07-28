MLB trade rumors and news for July 28th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
Good morning baseball fans! Fasten your seat belts everyone, because we’re about to go full throttle until the deadline.
What’s going on in baseball today? Rumors, rumors and more rumors.
- Here’s the latest from around the American League East.
- The Athletics have DFA’d John Axford.
- The Twins could now also shop Brandon Kintzler and Brian Dozier.
- The Diamondbacks have acquired John Ryan Murphy from the Twins.
- In a move I’m sure we all saw coming, the Marlins are now open to trading Dan Straily.
- The Nationals are not pursuing Sonny Gray or Yu Darvish as they quietly “NOPE” out of a potential bidding war.
- The Rangers have began shopping Jeffress and Kela.
- Here's Yu Darvish's 10-team no-trade list, in case you were hoping your team would come out of nowhere and acquire him.
- The Cubs are interested in Mets’ pitcher Seth Lugo.
- The Dodgers are ‘increasingly confident’ on acquiring Gray, Darvish or Verlander, ya know, just kinda tossing a dart and seeing which pitcher it’ll hit.
- Rays have acquired Lucas Duda from the Mets.
- The chances of the Orioles concocting a Zach Britton trade are ‘growing slimmer’.
- The Braves have optioned Dansby Swanson to Triple-A in the hopes of him breaking out of his sophomore slump.
- The Astros, Brewers, Red Sox are all in the lead for Justin Wilson.
- The Rays have acquired pitcher Dan Jennings from the White Sox.
- The Royals and Jays are ‘making progress’ on a Francisco Liriano trade.
- The Rays are open to trading Miller and Beckham.
- The Nationals have promoted Erick Fedde and placed Steven Strasburg on the 10-day DL.
- Milwaukee is interested in veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson from the Mets.
- Looking for the latest on Sonny Gray? Check out our stream of stories on him.
- The Red Sox and Diamondbacks are both in on Kintzler.
- It’s officially: The Rangers are likely to trade Yu Darvish.
- Giants righty Jeff Samardzija has a 21-team no-trade clause and is unlikely to waive it to move this summer.
- The Yankees are reportedly ‘leading the pack’ for Gray.
- The Rockies have interest in Jonathan Lucroy and are targeting him after acquiring Neshek.
- All this back and forth news on Darvish giving you whiplash? Don’t worry, we’ve created this easy breezy story stream so that you can keep up right along with us.
Important Links:
2017 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker
2017 MLB Trade Deadline Team-By-Team Tracker
2017 MLB Trade Deadline Team Previews
They say laughter is the best medicine, and we don’t want you taking any risks this allergy season. Better head on over to our Instagram, @MLBDailyDish, for your daily dose. And don’t worry, we’ll be sure to bill your insurance.
Today in baseball: On this day in 2011, he Mets officially announce the club has acquired 21 year-old right-hander Zack Wheeler.