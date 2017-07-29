The Yankees are in the lead to land Athletics righty Sonny Gray and are optimistic about getting a deal done, according to a multiple reports.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the sides are “heavily engaged” in talks Sunday and that there appears to be an “excellent chance” that the deal gets done.

Initial reports indicated that Oakland was asking for Gleyber Torres or Clint Frazier in talks with New York, though the A’s have made concessions, according to ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick. A deal centered around outfield prospect Estevan Florial may make sense considering the A’s preference to add a future center-fielder and New York’s surplus of young outfielders.

Talks surrounding Gray appear to be heating up, with Oakland announcing that the righty is now slated to start on Monday instead of Sunday. There’s no reason for the A’s to risk injury a day before the non-waiver deadline, especially considering how high Gray’s value is at this point.

Other clubs remain involved in the mix at this point, though FOX’s Ken Rosenthal reports that two oft-mentioned teams, the Astros and Brewers, are not “serious players” at this point. A major-league source said Saturday that the Braves remain interested in the righty, though the club is reportedly not willing to deal Ronald Acuna in a potential trade. The Cubs, Mariners and Padres have all been involved as well, though the Yankees appear to be the clear front-runner.

Gray is expected to be dealt before 4 p.m. ET on Monday and is considered the top controllable starter left on the board. The Yankees already acquired Jaime Garcia in a three-player deal with the Twins on Sunday.