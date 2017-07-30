MLB trade rumors: Blue Jays listening on J.A. Happ

The Blue Jays are listening to offers for veteran starter J.A. Happ, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Herman says the possibility of a trade involving their 34-year-old left-hander “isn’t known” right now. However, the AL East’s last-place team has its eyes on 2018 and are gauging how much they could get in return for Happ, who is still under contract through next year.

Happ had a career year last season for the Blue Jays, posting his first 20-win season after going 20-4. He also posted career highs in WAR (4.5), strikeouts (163), innings (195) and starts (32) along with a 3.18 ERA, and earned a sixth-place finish in the AL Cy Young voting. He also went 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA in two postseason starts for the Blue Jays, where they were eliminated in the ALCS by the Indians in five games.

Unfortunately, his 11th season in the big leagues has not been as great. He has made only 14 starts this year and is 3-8 with a 4.15 ERA. But, the good thing about Happ is that he will only make $13 million next year, so he could be a cheap player to control for the next year and a half.