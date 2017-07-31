The Tigers have traded pitcher Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila to the Chicago Cubs in return for third baseman Jeimer Candelario, shortstop Isaac Paredes, and a player to be named later or cash.

Wilson, a lefty, has pitched a 2.68 ERA and 12.3 K/9 in 40.1 innings for Detroit this season. The Tigers will owe their now former closer $2.7 million this year and is under control for 2018. Avila has slashed .271/.392/.472 with 11 homers in a Tigers uniform for 2017.

In exchange for their veterans, the Tigers will be getting much younger arms and bats to further Detroit’s rebuild.

Here’s what else is happening in the American League Central: