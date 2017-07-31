The Tigers have traded pitcher Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila to the Chicago Cubs in return for third baseman Jeimer Candelario, shortstop Isaac Paredes, and a player to be named later or cash.
Wilson, a lefty, has pitched a 2.68 ERA and 12.3 K/9 in 40.1 innings for Detroit this season. The Tigers will owe their now former closer $2.7 million this year and is under control for 2018. Avila has slashed .271/.392/.472 with 11 homers in a Tigers uniform for 2017.
In exchange for their veterans, the Tigers will be getting much younger arms and bats to further Detroit’s rebuild.
Here’s what else is happening in the American League Central:
- The Twins have traded Jaime Garcia to Yankees and got three amazing young arms in return.
- Josh Tomlin exited yesterday’s game with hamstring tightness.
- The White Sox have dealt Melky Cabrera to Kansas City.
- The White Sox have traded Dan Jennings to the Rays for Casey Gillaspie.
- Cleveland pitching prospect Shao-Ching Chiang threw a no-hitter in Lynchburg and it’s a pretty huge deal.
- The Royals have traded Luke Farrell to the Dodgers for cash.
- A heavy diet of curveballs is transforming Trevor Bauer.
