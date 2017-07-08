MLB trade rumors and news for July 8th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Still haven’t caught up on draft coverage like you’ve been telling yourself? We’ve got you covered. Check out the draft tracker to see where the hyped up players went and our Q&As with a good chunk of the first round to get inside their heads.

The MLB 2017 All-Star rosters have been released. Did your favorite player make the cut?

Here’s what’s going on around the American League East.

The Rays landed the top international prospect.

Terry Francona underwent a heart procedure and will not manage the American Legaue All-Star team in Miami.

Milwaukee appears ready to buy at the trade deadline and is interested in Jose Quintana.

Tampa Bay is in an interesting place as the trade deadline approaches.

The Twins signed Bartolo Colon, which is generally good for baseball.

San Diego outrighted infielder Chase d’Arnaud, the team announced.

The Dodgers were able to reach a deal with their first round draft pick, according to MLB.com’s Jim Callis.

Braves pitcher Julio Teheran is drawing a notable amount of interest, according to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman.

Sonny Gray is also on the Brewers’ radar, according to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi.

The Nationals are interested in Reds closer Raisel Iglesias, according to Morosi.

Today in baseball: On this day in 2014, the Mets won their 4,000th game since 1962.

Question of the Day: Will the Braves trade Julio Teheran?