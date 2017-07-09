MLB trade rumors and news for July 9th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

The MLB 2017 All-Star rosters have been released. Did your favorite player make the cut?

Here’s the latest from around the American League Central.

It seems Nate Karns will likely require surgery, which is bad news for the Royals pitching staff.

The Rockies have positioned themselves well for a run at the division title and will likely buy before the trade deadline later this month.

Things are looking good for the Diamondbacks, who are positioned to add bullpen depth.

Miami is likely to sell this summer, making some big name position players available.

The asking price for Justin Verlander is reportedly high, but teams might not be willing to offer as much because of his performance, according to FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.

Kansas City and Boston are among the teams interested in Phillies reliever Pat Neshek, according to Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe.

The Yankees and Red Sox have expressed interest in Marlins third baseman Martin Prado, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

The Mets placed outfielder Brandon Nimmo on the disabled list Saturday.

The Dodgers could emerge as the team most interested in trading for J.D. Martinez, according to Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press.

Pittsburgh designated Antonio Bastardo for assignment, the team announced.

Today in baseball: On this day in 2011, Derek Jeter recorded his 3,000th career hit.

Question of the Day: Will Justin Verlander be traded?