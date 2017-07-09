Reds left-hander Brandon Finnegan is currently on the disabled list and is now recovering from surgery to repair a labrum tear, the team announced Saturday.
Finnegan, 24, has pitched just 13 innings with Cincinnati this season, posting a 4.15 ERA and 4.70 FIP.
The injuries come a season after Finnegan set a new career high in innings pitched. Last year with the Reds, Finnegan posted a 3.98 ERA and 5.19 FIP over 172.0 innings.
Here’s the latest from around the National League Central:
- The Cardinals recently activated Dexter Fowler, which should bode well for the rest of their lineup.
- Pittsburgh designated Antonio Bastardo for assignment.
- Four Brewers prospects were highlighted in Baseball America’s midseason Top 100 prospects list.
- Despite some concerns with regard to Alex Lange’s health, the Cubs signed their first round draft pick.
- Hunter Greene officially signed with the Reds and earned a deal that is reportedly worth more than $7 million.