NL Central Notes: Brandon Finnegan recovering from surgery, Cubs sign Alex Lange

Here’s the latest from around the National League Central.

By Scott Gelman
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Reds left-hander Brandon Finnegan is currently on the disabled list and is now recovering from surgery to repair a labrum tear, the team announced Saturday.

Finnegan, 24, has pitched just 13 innings with Cincinnati this season, posting a 4.15 ERA and 4.70 FIP.

The injuries come a season after Finnegan set a new career high in innings pitched. Last year with the Reds, Finnegan posted a 3.98 ERA and 5.19 FIP over 172.0 innings.

  • The Cardinals recently activated Dexter Fowler, which should bode well for the rest of their lineup.
  • Pittsburgh designated Antonio Bastardo for assignment.
  • Four Brewers prospects were highlighted in Baseball America’s midseason Top 100 prospects list.
  • Despite some concerns with regard to Alex Lange’s health, the Cubs signed their first round draft pick.
  • Hunter Greene officially signed with the Reds and earned a deal that is reportedly worth more than $7 million.

