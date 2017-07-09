Reds left-hander Brandon Finnegan is currently on the disabled list and is now recovering from surgery to repair a labrum tear, the team announced Saturday.

Finnegan, 24, has pitched just 13 innings with Cincinnati this season, posting a 4.15 ERA and 4.70 FIP.

The injuries come a season after Finnegan set a new career high in innings pitched. Last year with the Reds, Finnegan posted a 3.98 ERA and 5.19 FIP over 172.0 innings.

Here’s the latest from around the National League Central: