MLB trade rumors and news for August 1st, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Good morning baseball fans! Are you exhausted from yesterday’s whirlwind? We’ll help catch you up on anything you may have missed.

Here’s what went down in baseball at the deadline:

We need a nap.

Important Links:

They say laughter is the best medicine, and we don’t want you taking any risks this allergy season. Better head on over to our Instagram, @MLBDailyDish, for your daily dose. And don’t worry, we’ll be sure to bill your insurance.

Today in baseball: On this day in 2016, Jeremy Jeffress is traded to the Texas Rangers. Ah, nostalgia.

Question of the Day: Who won the trade deadline?