MLB trade rumors and news for August 1st, 2017

Here’s what went down in baseball at the deadline:
- Our Chris Cotillo ran down the biggest stories to monitor on deadline day. How many of them actually panned out?
- The Cubs swung a big deal late Sunday night, acquiring Justin Wilson and Alex Avila from the Tigers.
- Colorado made a move of its own, upgrading at catcher by obtaining Jonathan Lucroy from the Rangers.
- The White Sox traded Melky Cabrera to the Royals.
- The Red Sox have acquired Addison Reed.
- The Rangers have traded Jeremy Jeffress (back) to the Brewers.
- Hoping to fix their dire infield problem, the Diamondbacks have acquired Adam Rosales.
- The Astros have acquired Francisco Liriano from the Blue Jays.
- Cleveland has acquired Joe Smith from the Blue Jays as well, because there were really in a sellin’ kind of mood.
- The Diamondbacks have acquired David Hernandez.
- Pre firestorm, the Pirates have traded lefty Tony Watson to the Dodgers.
- Can I get a “FINALLY!”. The Nationals have acquired closer Brandon Kintzler.
- The Orioles have acquired Tim Beckham.
- The Dodgers have acquire left handed-pitcher Tony Cingrani from the Reds.
- The Pirates have acquired pitcher Joaquin Benoit.
- IT. HAPPENED. GUYS. The Yankees have acquired Sonny Gray from the Athletics in exchange for three prospects.
- Before we could even process the Gray deal, boom, anotha one, the Dodgers have acquired Yu Darvish.
- And, finally, some fresh new faces for the future: The Mets have called up Amed Rosario.
We need a nap.
Today in baseball: On this day in 2016, Jeremy Jeffress is traded to the Texas Rangers. Ah, nostalgia.
