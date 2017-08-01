Marlins right-hander Edinson Volquez will have Tommy John surgery on Friday, team president of baseball operations Michael Hill told reporters. The news means Volquez will obviously miss the rest of this season and also puts his 2018 season in doubt.

Volquez, 34, has pitched to a 4.19 ERA and 4.34 FIP in 17 starts for Miami this year, throwing a no-hitter against the Diamondbacks in early June. He had been dealing with knee tendinitis for the better part of a month, though there was no sign of serious arm trouble before Hill’s announcement.

Volquez signed a two-year, $22 million deal with Miami over the winter but may have already thrown his last pitch for the Marlins. This will be the second Tommy John surgery of his career; he underwent the same procedure as a member of the Reds in 2009.

Volquez will enter the free-agent market in 2018 as a 35-year old coming off his second surgery, which will obviously be a tough sell for clubs. He is a veteran of 13 major-league seasons with seven different clubs.