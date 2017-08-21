MLB trade rumors and news for August 21st, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
- Here’s the latest from around the American League West.
- Kansas City placed reliever Joakim Soria on the disabled list.
- The Cubs claimed catcher Rene Rivera off waivers Saturday afternoon.
- The Blue Jays acquired right-hander Tom Koehler from the Marlins in exchange for a minor league pitcher.
- Though it doesn’t seem likely, it is possible that the Astros target and trade for Justin Verlander before the end of the month, according to Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe.
- Tommy Pham wore custom cleats designed by 2 kids battling cancer during MLB Little League Classic. No we’re not crying, we’ve been cutting onions.
- Former Nationals prospect Lucas Giolito will pitch for the White Sox on Tuesday, according to Colleen Kane of The Chicago Tribune.
- Manny Machado capped a 3-home run game with a walkoff grand slam, in case you’d forgotten he’s Manny FREAKIN’ Machado.
- Houston notably fired a handful of scouts, according to Peter Gammons.
- The only full-time female scout in baseball doesn’t consider herself a trailblazer. Here’s why.
- North Carolina has 2 no-hitters in 2 Little League World Series games. The Red Sox are probably already scouting them.
- MLB players hung out at the Little League World Series with the teams and it reminded us of what baseball is all about and how this amazing, frustrating game connects us all.
Today in baseball: On this day in 1931, Babe Ruth hits his 600th home run.