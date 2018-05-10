MLB trade rumors and news for May 10th, 2018

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Have you seen our most recent FanPost Friday? We want to know: What was your first baseball game?

KEY LINKS:

They say laughter is the best medicine, and we don’t want you taking any risks this allergy season. Better head on over to our Instagram, @MLBDailyDish, for your daily dose. And don’t worry, we’ll be sure to bill your insurance.

As the rumors start to fly, follow us on Facebook and stay constantly in the loop of what’s going down around MLB.

Want to be the most stylish person you know this season? Check out our latest shirt with BreakingT and be the envy of all your friends and loved ones.

Today in Baseball: On May 10th, 1999, Nomar Garciaparra hits two grand slams in the same game and adds a two-run homer as well in the Red Sox’s 12-4 rout of the Mariners. The Red Sox shortstop becomes the first American League player to drive in 10 runs in a game since 1975.

Question of the Day: Who will win the AL East this year?