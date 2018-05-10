MLB trade rumors and news for May 10th, 2018

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
Have you seen our most recent FanPost Friday? We want to know: What was your first baseball game?
- The Blue Jays acquired infielder Gio Urshela from the Indians in exchange for cash considerations in order to provide relief to their infield that has been decimated by injuries this season.
- The Brewers will be without Wade Miley for some time again, as the veteran starter suffered a strained right oblique that will keep him out 4-6 weeks.
- The Mets managed to bat out of order against the Reds......Yes, this actually happened in the majors.
- Back in 2017, Ichiro received a text message from Tom Brady and he actually asked somebody, “Who the f*** is Tom Brady?”
- It was a tough day to hear news on two of baseball’s top prospects, as Red Sox young starter Jason Groome will undergo Tommy John surgery and White Sox third baseman Jake Burger re-tore his Achilles.
- Brewers catcher Stephen Vogt’s career may be in jeopardy after he suffered a horrific shoulder injury while on a minor-league rehab assignment.
- The Giants got good news (all things considered) on Monday, as Johnny Cueto is expected to miss about six weeks with an elbow sprain and will avoid Tommy John surgery — an operation that the team thought might be necessary when he hit the DL last week.
- Tanner Duncan, who made three failed attempts to earn a spot on ECU’s Division I team three times and spent his entire collegiate career playing club baseball, is now thriving in the Astros’ minor-league system.
KEY LINKS:
2017-2018 MLB Free Agent Tracker
2017-2018 Winter Trade Tracker
They say laughter is the best medicine, and we don’t want you taking any risks this allergy season. Better head on over to our Instagram, @MLBDailyDish, for your daily dose. And don’t worry, we’ll be sure to bill your insurance.
As the rumors start to fly, follow us on Facebook and stay constantly in the loop of what’s going down around MLB.
Want to be the most stylish person you know this season? Check out our latest shirt with BreakingT and be the envy of all your friends and loved ones.
Today in Baseball: On May 10th, 1999, Nomar Garciaparra hits two grand slams in the same game and adds a two-run homer as well in the Red Sox’s 12-4 rout of the Mariners. The Red Sox shortstop becomes the first American League player to drive in 10 runs in a game since 1975.
Question of the Day: Who will win the AL East this year?