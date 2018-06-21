MLB trade rumors and news: Phillies, Manny Machado speculation heats up after J.P. Crawford injury

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
- The rumors involving the Phillies going after Orioles star shortstop Manny Machado have heated up even more after Philadelphia lost infielder J.P. Crawford for 4-6 weeks due to a fractured hand.
- The Diamondbacks are going to get a key piece to their rotation back, as Shelby Miller is expected to make his debut Monday after being out of action for more than 14 months.
- Our fearless leader Eric Cole gave his opinion on MLB’s pace of play debate, and lets just say that he believes there is a different problem in baseball right now.
- The Cubs have one of the most complete rosters in the majors, but they may still be buyers for supplemental pieces at the trade deadline.
- It looks like the Diamondbacks are going to do everything in their power to try to win a World Series before Paul Goldschmidt hits free agency after next season. Their latest strategy to make that happen may involve an attempt to acquire Machado, who they’re reportedly doing their homework on.
- In a moment of rage, Giants closer Hunter Strickland punched a door after blowing a save against the Marlins. Strickland obviously wasn’t composed enough to punch with his glove hand rather than his pitching hand, and he’ll now miss at least 6-8 weeks after sustaining a fracture.
- After spending the last three weeks on the disabled list, Mets reliever AJ Ramos has chosen to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.
- It’s difficult to imagine the Astros getting much better than they are right now, but you can still expect them to be buyers at the trade deadline.
- The Orioles, meanwhile, are on pace to have one of the worst seasons in major-league history and should definitely be sellers.
- The Royals aren’t wasting time selling off their most valuable assets. They dealt closer Kelvin Herrera to the Nationals on Monday night in exchange for three prospects.
- Our Matt Powers handed out grades for the trade the Royals and Nationals made on Monday night, and he thinks the Nats are the early winners.
- J.A. Happ is a hot name on the trade rumor mill, as both the Yankees and Mariners have expressed interest in adding him to their rotations.
- One of the biggest — some may even say boldest — picks of the draft just got a little bigger: The Giants have signed No. 2 overall pick, catcher Joey Bart, for a record $7.025 million. So basically the price of a studio apartment in San Francisco.
- On a related note, unless they’re sending a sign to Buster Posey to pack it in, the Giants made a curious move on draft day. San Francisco’s decision to select Bart could create an awkward situation much sooner than you think.
- There’s no debating it: Bryce Harper is an outstanding baseball player — sometimes he may even be considered one of the best in the league — but we might be overvaluing him.
- Mets fans, look away. Other baseball fans, hello. The answer is obvious. The Mets should trade Jacob deGrom.
- Time to tune in to the potential next face of your franchise. Here’s how to follow every first-round draft pick on social media.
