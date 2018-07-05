MLB trade rumors and news: Dodgers starting trade deadline season by acquiring pair of relievers from Reds

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
- The Blue Jays are out of striking distance in the rugged AL East. This led to the epiphany that general manager Ross Atkins recently had, which clearly answers the question, “Are the Blue Jays going to be buyers or sellers?” at the trade deadline this summer.
- The Dodgers have yet to separate themselves from the pack in the NL West — nor has any team for that matter — but they did make a move on Independence Day by acquiring relievers Dylan Floro and Zach Neal from the Reds in a four-player swap.
- The Dodgers could also give themsleves a major leg up by making a major move or two at the deadline. They’re looking to do exactly that, as a report from USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale indicates they’re pursuing Orioles infielder Manny Machado and Tigers starter Michael Fulmer.
- Yankees young phenom Gleyber Torres has hit the 10-day DL with a right hip strain. His injury highlights the complete transactions list from Wednesday.
- Father Time seems to be catching up to Astros catcher Brian McCann, who will hit the DL for the second time this season, this time with a knee injury that will require surgery and keep him out 4-6 weeks. Fortunately for the Astros, his loss seemingly won’t hamper their lineup too much, as he’s hitting .206/.283/.323 this season, while backup-turned-starter Max Stassi is hitting .255/.340/.482.
- It is a time-honored tradition to argue on the Internet over whether or not to have the DH rule in place for the whole league, but Ivan came up with a new rule that turns the presence of a designated hitter into a strategic choice that can change based on the situation.
- MLB free agency was a nightmare last offseason, as nothing happened for a long time and it felt awkward to follow along and cover. Matt looked to some other sports for guidance as to how to make MLB’s free agency better.
- The Rockies are in a weird place because they are still hanging around, but so are most of the teams in the NL West. What should they do at the trade deadline?
- Do you want to see every IFA signing from Monday? We have you covered with Monday’s transactions list.
- It’s the time of the year when trade rumors are flying, and one of the hottest rumors to recently go airborne is that the Rangers could be pretty close to moving Cole Hamels.
- The Dodgers started this season spiraling down an abysmal void, but now they’re turning this car around and comin’ back hot. How will this new shift in gears determine their handling of the trade deadline?
- The Chicago White Sox are not very good this year, but here is a preview of what to expect from them at the 2018 MLB Trade Deadline.
- We’re tracking all of the unsigned 2018 MLB draft picks by team, partially for baseball sake but also to kind of be nosey.
- Baseball is full of surprises, so here are three teams that could have surprising second halves in 2018.
- The Reds have cornered the market on pitchers who rake.
- The Padres have one of the best relievers in baseball. Could this be the year they finally move Brad Hand at the deadline? The puns will be unbearable, but you have to admit, they’re just...handing them to people. I’ll go now.
- The Rangers may not be close to a playoff appearance, but some of their pitchers could be...just suited up in a different uniform. Here’s who Texas could part with when the deadline rolls around.
