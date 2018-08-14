MLB Trade Rumors and News: Ronald Acuna Jr. is actually ridiculous

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
- Ronald Acuna Jr. went wild against the hapless Marlins yesterday as he homered in both halves of a doubleheader. Both of his homers were of the leadoff variety was well. Only Brady Anderson, Rickey Henderson, and Harry Hooper along with Acuna have lead off both halves of a doubleheader with a homer.
- The Athletics clearly sense an opportunity from their recent hot streak as they bolstered their bullpen again by acquiring Fernando Rodney from the Twins.
- Every year, there are players that come out of nowhere to surprise us or come back from tough seasons to perform well. Here is a look at 20 players that have broken out in 2018.
- With the trade deadline having come and gone, here is a look at how well the AL West did at the trade deadline.
- Our own Patrick Karraker looked at which MLB clubs have the best rosters to make a postseason run.
- Here how the teams of the National League East made out at the 2018 trade deadline. Spoiler alert: it was a little gruesome.
- Wilson Ramos and Brandon Belt are headed for rehab assignments.
- In case you live under a WiFi-less rock, look at this absolute rocket from Ramon Laureano.