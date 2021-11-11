 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Joakim Soria retires, Yankees re-sign Joely Rodriguez

The Yankees made what could best be described as a lukewarm stove move while a long-time reliever calls it a career.

By Eric Cole
Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game Two Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

More From MLB Daily Dish

Loading comments...