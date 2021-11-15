MLB Trade Rumors and News: Eduardo Rodriguez signs with Detroit

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

The Tigers have announced a five-year contract with free agent left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez, reports Cody Stavenhagen of the Athletic of the Athletic. The 28-year old had a 4.16 ERA for the Red Sox last season, on top of a 3.32 FIP. That’s a far cry from his 2019 season, when he finished in sixth place in Cy Young voting and hurled a 3.81 ERA and 3.86 FIP over 203.1 innings. Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the deal is between $77M and $80M:

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a five-year deal with between $77 million and $80 million, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 15, 2021

With his former (and very first) pitching coach Juan Nieves among the ranks in Detroit, we could just see the return of Rodriguez from 2019.