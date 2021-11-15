 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Eduardo Rodriguez signs with Detroit

And they’re in it for the long haul, too.

By Cristiana Caruso
MLB: ALCS-Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Poll

Will Carlos Correa accept his Qualifying Offer?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    No
    (19 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now
  • The Tigers have announced a five-year contract with free agent left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez, reports Cody Stavenhagen of the Athletic of the Athletic. The 28-year old had a 4.16 ERA for the Red Sox last season, on top of a 3.32 FIP. That’s a far cry from his 2019 season, when he finished in sixth place in Cy Young voting and hurled a 3.81 ERA and 3.86 FIP over 203.1 innings. Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the deal is between $77M and $80M:

With his former (and very first) pitching coach Juan Nieves among the ranks in Detroit, we could just see the return of Rodriguez from 2019.

More From MLB Daily Dish

Loading comments...