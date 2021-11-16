Carlos Correa, Chris Taylor to reject Qualifying Offers

To pretty much no one’s surprise, Carlos Correa and Chris Taylor have rejected their respective qualifying offers. Jon Heyman of MLB Network broke the news of both upcoming rejections.

Star free agent SS Carlos Correa has now officially declined the Astros’ $18.4M qualifying offer. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 15, 2021

According to sources, Chris Taylor will decline the Dodgers $18.4M qualifying offer — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 15, 2021

The Astros, not willing to pay up for the 27-year old, have now just released the top-free agent of this season into the market. The rumors are already swirling around where Correa will end up, from the Yankees (who are always somehow involved, even in the fringes), to the Red Sox, to the seemingly nonchalant Tigers. If the shortstop does end up in New York, Gleyber Torres will be getting the boot to second base. While a reunion in Detroit with his former manager A.J. Hinch might be appealing for Correa, the Yankees’ checkbook has the firepower to give him the massive deal he sought out for.

Utilityman Chris Taylor will seek greener pastures and a multi-year deal in the open market, saying “thanks, but no thanks” to the Dodgers. The 31-year old has a remarkable versatility, and can pretty much be plopped anywhere on that diamond aside from the backstop. For teams like the Rangers and the Twins, who currently have a blackhole at shortstop, Taylor is the ultimate nab. However, there is still a chance the Dodgers could come back with a sweeter deal for Taylor. If he’s scooped up before that, it’s still a silver lining for Los Angeles; they’ll stand to receive a compensatory draft choice and possibly international signing bonus capital, depending on the team.



With these two major forces officially on the market, the offseason race to sign them is going to heat up faster than you can say “stove”. And who knows what players will join them in the coming days.