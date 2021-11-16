 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MLB Trade Rumors and News: It looks like the Mets finally have a GM

After a long search, it appears as though the Mets finally found someone to run their front office.

By Eric Cole
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

More From MLB Daily Dish

Loading comments...