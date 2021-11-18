 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MLB trade rumors and news: Burnes, Ray named 2021 Cy Young winners

Ray was a nearly-unanimous winner, while Burnes narrowly edged out Zack Wheeler for the NL award.

By Patrick Karraker
New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

More From MLB Daily Dish

Loading comments...