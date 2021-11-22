Giants sign Anthony DeSclafani to three year, $36 million, per report

The Giants were one of the more surprising teams in 2021. Among the teams that most neutral observers would have guessed would lead the league in wins last season, most of would have guessed the Dodgers or the Astros or maybe even the Yankees. No one had the Giants and they proved everyone wrong on their way to a 107 win season.

One of the primary ways they accomplished that feat was behind a pitching staff that was lights out from beginning to end. One of the key cogs of that pitching staff was Anthony DeSclafani who posted a 3.17 ERA and 3.9 rWAR in 31 starts for San Francisco last season after several seasons with the Reds that showed promise although he was never able to really take that next step.

He did take that step with the Giants and they were successful in bringing him back on board today.

Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a three-year, $36 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. DeSclafani, 31, returns to the place he thrived last season, and the Giants' rotation rebuild is off to a good start. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 22, 2021

The Giants are going to have to do some pretty significant retooling of their roster this offseason thanks to some key departures, so bringing DeSclafani is a good start. Most of their rotation outside of young star Logan Webb is currently not under contract, so they still have some work to do. Plus, they have to deal with the loss of Buster Posey who had a resurgent 2021 season before retiring after the season.