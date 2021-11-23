 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Giants have busy day while Posey and Mancini win Comeback Players of the Year

Monday was a pretty busy day for the Giants as they try to fill out their rotation.

By Eric Cole
MLB: NLDS-Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Photo by Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

More From MLB Daily Dish

Loading comments...