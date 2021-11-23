White Sox sign Kendall Graveman to three-year, $24 million deal, per report

The White Sox are in agreement with right-handed reliever Kendall Graveman on a three-year, $24 million deal, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman:

White Sox said closing in on a deal for Kendall Graveman. $24M for 3 years range. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 23, 2021

Graveman White Sox deal has been agreed to. Strengthens a major strength for South Siders. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 23, 2021

Graveman was one of the best relievers in baseball in 2021 and could give the White Sox a third potential closer, though White Sox GM Rick Hahn has said the team will consider trading Craig Kimbrel this offseason. Either way, Graveman should at least team up with Liam Hendriks to shorten games on the South Side.

This move continues what has been a significant investment in the bullpen for the White Sox over the past year. They signed Hendriks to a three-year, $54 million deal last offseason, traded a couple of major league pieces in Nick Madrigal and Codi Heuer to acquire Kimbrel at the deadline, and picked up Kimbrel’s $16 million option for 2022 earlier this month.

Graveman, 30, was absolutely dominant in 30 appearances for the Mariners in 2021, posting a 0.82 ERA with 34 strikeouts, eight walks, and 10 saves in 33 innings. In a surprising intra-division deal, the Mariners traded him to the Astros at the deadline (agitating the clubhouse in the process). He wasn't as effective with Houston but was still solid, throwing for a 3.13 ERA with 27 strikeouts and 12 walks in 23 innings. He was a shutdown presence out of the Astros’ bullpen in the playoffs, posting a 1.64 ERA over 11 frames.