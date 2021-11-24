 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MLB trade rumors and news: Rays sign Wander Franco to massive extension

Franco, who has played in 70 major league games, receives a guaranteed $182 million from the Rays.

By Patrick Karraker
Division Series - Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox - Game Three Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

More From MLB Daily Dish

Loading comments...