Marlins extend Sandy Alcántara, per report

Dominoes continue to fall throughout MLB. Now, the Miami Marlins are signing right-handed pitcher Sandy Alcántara to a five-year, $56 million extension, according to beat reporter Craig Mish.

Alcántara was already under contract for 2022, so this deal varies from the other big headlines that have broken throughout the day. Still, it confirms the overarching sense that all 30 front offices are bustling with negotiations ahead of the inevitable Dec. 1 lockout.

Through 33 starts last season, the now-26-year-old Alcántara went 9-15 with a 3.19 ERA, 3.45 xFIP, 8.80 K/9, 2.19 BB/9, and .270 BABIP. He ranked in the 98th percentile in velocity, 95th percentile in chase rate, and 83rd percentile in walk rate. The former Dominican Republic prospect impressed with his slider in 2021, holding hitters to a .243 xwOBA and 38.3 percent whiff rate when facing the pitch.

Alcántara signed with the Cardinals in 2016 but found his way to Miami in a five-player deal from 2017 that was centered around Marcell Ozuna. The starter’s new deal buys out three years of arbitration, then an additional two years after he would have hit free agency.

For the Marlins, extending Alcántara is the second move in a day that saw Miami hand out $109 million in new contracts. (In addition to Alcántara’s extension, the club put pen to paper on a four-year deal with outfielder Avisail Garcia.)

Alcantara is currently the No. 1 arm in Miami’s rotation with rookie standout Trevor Rogers behind him at No. 2. However, it would not be surprising at all to see the Marlins add another high-end starter from free agency in anticipation of a competitive 2022 season.