Mets finalizing three-year deal with Max Scherzer, per report

The New York Mets and free agent pitcher Max Scherzer are finalizing a three-year, $130 million deal, as MLB Network’s Jon Heyman first reported on Monday.

Max Scherzer and the Mets are finalizing $130M, 3-year deal. Minor details to go only. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 29, 2021

Scherzer, a future Hall of Famer, hasn’t posted an ERA higher than 3.75 in a single season since 2011. This past year, the right-hander appeared in 30 games between the Nationals and Dodgers. He went 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and .185 OBA in addition to just 36 walks and 236 strikeouts.

The 37-year-old’s 2021 campaign included finishing among the 90th percentile or better in xwOBA, xERA, xBA, strikeout rate, walk rate, whiff rate, and fastball spin. In fact, opponents hit just .193 with a 30.7 percent whiff rate when facing Scherzer’s heater.

Drafted 11th overall in 2006, Scherzer has pitched for the Diamondbacks, Tigers, Nationals, and Dodgers. Spotrac projects that the Boras Corporation client has accrued $139.6 million so far in his career. That number will reach $240.6 million once he receives his deferred money from the Nationals and Dodgers, and that doesn’t even include his future earnings from the Mets.

The Mets’ rotation is now headlined by a pair of Cy Young candidates in Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. Taijuan Walker, Carlos Carrasco, and Trevor Williams round out the rotation, which recently lost Noah Syndergaard to the Angels in free agency. Marcus Stroman remains on the open market but appears unlikely to return.

Despite adding $40 million to their 2022 payroll, the Mets might not be done spending. Don’t be surprised if Steve Cohen continues to reach into his seemingly bottomless pockets before the inevitable lockout starting Dec. 2.