Rangers sign Corey Seager to 10-year, $325 million deal, per report

The Rangers are in agreement on a 10-year, $325 million deal with free agent shortstop Corey Seager, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Monday afternoon. It’s the second massive addition the Rangers have made to their lineup in the past two days, as they signed infielder Marcus Semien to a seven-year, $175 million deal on Sunday.

Seager, 27, is a two-time All-Star and was the NLCS and World Series MVP as the Dodgers won the Fall Classic in 2020. He’s a .297/.367/.504 career hitter over seven years with the Dodgers and has been especially good over the past two seasons. While he was limited to 95 games because of a right hand fracture, he posted a stellar .306/.394/.521 slash line with 16 homers in 2021. He’ll be a huge addition to a Rangers lineup that didn’t have much after Joey Gallo was dealt in July, with a couple young breakout players in Nate Lowe and Adolis García really being the only positives.

There had been some talk of Semien moving back to his former position of shortstop after he signed Sunday, but he’ll now likely stay at second base — where he won a Gold Glove with the Blue Jays in 2021 — with Seager taking over at short.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who was one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball in 2021 after winning a Gold Glove at third base in 2020, will presumably move back to the hot corner — a position at which the Rangers had a gaping hole last season — in 2022. While Texas will presumably place an emphasis on pacifying their big-money free agent, it’s possible that their best possible infield alignment may feature Seager — who’s bigger than the average shortstop at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds and is widely considered to have below-average range — at third base and Kiner-Falefa at short.