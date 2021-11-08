Dodgers sign Andrew Heaney to one-year deal, per report

The Dodgers began the process of overhauling their rotation on Monday, signing veteran starter Andrew Heaney to a one-year deal, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Heaney’s deal is expected to pay him more than $8 million.

Free-agent LHP Andrew Heaney in agreement with Dodgers on one-year contract, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. Deal is for more than $8 million - the amount Robbie Ray got from the Blue Jays a year ago. Heaney, as @JoelSherman1 noted, viewed as similar upside play. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 8, 2021

While there’s something to be said for the fact that the 30-year-old left-hander has hung around the majors for eight years, he’s had a rather disappointing career and has struggled to live up to the performance he delivered in 2015, when he posted a 3.49 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP in 18 starts for the Angels. In six seasons since — two of which were nearly entirely wiped due to Tommy John surgery — he’s posted a 4.92 ERA. He had the worst full season of his career in 2021, posting a 5.83 ERA with a 1.32 WHIP, 150 strikeouts, and 41 walks in 129.2 innings. He posted a 7.32 ERA after being dealt from the Angels to the Yankees at the deadline and was sent to the minors during the final week of the season.

The Dodgers have done a great job of turning around the careers of veteran pitchers such as Joe Blanton, Corey Knebel, Jake McGee, and Blake Treinen in recent years. All of those pitchers have been relievers, though, so now they’ll see if they can do the same with a starter.