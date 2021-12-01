Diamondbacks sign Mark Melancon to two-year, $14 million deal with mutual option for 2024

The Diamondbacks have signed four-time All-Star closer Mark Melancon to a two-year, $14 million deal with a mutual option for 2024, the team announced Wednesday. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal was the first to report that the two sides had a deal, while ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the financials:

Melancon, who will be 37 in March, endured a rough stretch during the late 2010s but has found his groove again and is one of the best closers in the majors. He led both leagues with 39 saves in 2021 while posting a 2.23 ERA in his lone season with the Padres. He did fade a bit down the stretch, however, and he threw for a 4.32 ERA in nine September games as San Diego fell out of the playoff race in dramatic fashion.

While Arizona might not do a whole lot of winning in 2022, Melancon will provide a veteran presence at the back of a bullpen that could use some more stability. The Diamondbacks’ relief corps posted a collective 5.08 ERA, which tied for 28th in the majors, and Melancon should help clean things up a bit late in games.

This will be Melancon’s ninth team and third in the NL West: He’s previously played for the Yankees, Astros, Red Sox, Pirates, Nationals, Giants, Braves, and Padres.