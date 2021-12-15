 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB trade rumors and news: Phillies bring Cam Bedrosian back on minor league deal

The veteran reliever returns after finishing the 2021 season in Philadelphia.

By Patrick Karraker
Pittsburgh Pirates v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

