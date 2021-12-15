MLB trade rumors and news: Phillies bring Cam Bedrosian back on minor league deal

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Baseball as we know it has currently stalled out, but we want to keep the good times rolling. Tweet us @MLBDailyDish and tell us what your favorite baseball memory is.