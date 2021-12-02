 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Its official...we have a lockout in Major League Baseball

And now the waiting game begins

By Eric Cole
MLB: World Series-Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

More From MLB Daily Dish

Loading comments...