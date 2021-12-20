MLB trade rumors and news: MLB, MLBA won’t negotiate on economics until 2022

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

I’m pleased to announce Buck Showalter as the new manager of the New York Mets — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) December 18, 2021

The 65-year old has a 1,551-1,517 career record, and will be taking his place in Queens for the next three years. He’ll be the Mets third manager in five years, and just like he was able to do in Baltimore, can hopefully bring some hope to a team whose has fighting chance potential.