 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MLB trade rumors and news: The Minor League Rule 5 Draft takes place today

This might be the most player movement we’ll see in baseball for the rest of the year.

By Patrick Karraker
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

More From MLB Daily Dish

Loading comments...