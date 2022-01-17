MLB trade rumors and news: Can the MLBPA and MLB make a deal before Spring Training?

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

The MLBPA and MLB resumed talks last Thursday, but the progress made was minimal at best.

Baseball labor update: There is no deal. There never was going to be one today. MLB made a proposal. The reaction among the players was not positive. Few on either side expected it to be. The question is how soon the MLBPA counters. Spring training starting on time is in peril. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 13, 2022

The league’s proposal last week featured little in the way of progress and changes, while the biggest takeaway was that the two sides were able to stay on topic. It’s unclear when MLBPA will counter with a proposal of their own, but the silver lining, if any, is that these talks are at least taking place. And while nothing Earth-shattering is expected to happen in the next few weeks, fingers crossed that both sides can cobble something together before Spring Training is set to begin.