Dodgers promote Brandon Gomes to general manager

The Dodgers have promoted Brandon Gomes, who has been in their front office since Nov. 2016, to general manager. Gomes, who will serve as second-in-command to president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, will be the Dodgers’ first general manager since Farhan Zaidi vacated the role to become the Giants’ president of baseball operations following the 2018 season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers today announced that former Vice President, Assistant General Manager Brandon Gomes has been named the 12th General Manager in Los Angeles Dodgers history. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 18, 2022

Gomes, 37, pitched for the Rays from 2011-15 and becomes the fifth former major league player who is currently in a major executive role, along with Phillies GM Sam Fuld, Rangers GM Chris Young, Athletics VP of baseball operations Billy Beane, and Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto.

He joined the Dodgers’ front office just months after his playing career came to an end in 2016, initially in the role of pitching coordinator of performance. He later ascended to director of player development, assistant general manager, and vice president.

While former Diamondbacks and Padres GM Josh Byrnes, the Dodgers’ senior VP of baseball operations, has widely been viewed from the outside as the No. 2 executive in Los Angeles’ front office under Friedman for the last several years, it’s clear with the Gomes hire that the Dodgers are looking to develop a younger, more logical heir apparent to Friedman. He had generated interest for the Mets GM job earlier this offseason, but Billy Eppler was ultimately hired for the role.

Along with the Gomes promotion, the Dodgers hired former Washington Football Team general counsel as assistant general manager and baseball legal counsel while promoting Alex Slater to Gomes’ previous role, Brandon McDaniel to VP of player performance, and Thomas Albert to head athletic trainer.