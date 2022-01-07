 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Mets hire Eric Chavez as hitting coach

The Mets continued to overhaul their coaching staff as we await news about the CBA negotiations.

By Eric Cole
Texas Rangers v Oakland Athletics

