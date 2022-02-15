MLB Trade Rumors and News: MLB pushing to reduce minor league roster spots in newest proposal

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Poll If we ever see the baseball sun again, who will be the first big player moved? Carlos Correa

Kris Bryant

Marcus Stroman vote view results 50% Carlos Correa (8 votes)

43% Kris Bryant (7 votes)

6% Marcus Stroman (1 vote) 16 votes total Vote Now

On this date in baseball history: February 15th, 1956, the Pirates and the Kansas City A’s cancel an exhibition game in Birmingham, Alabama, because of a local ordinance barring black players from playing against white players. (This was not that long ago, folks.)