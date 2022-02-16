 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MLB trade rumors and news: Ryan Zimmerman calls it a career

The last original National is hanging up his spikes.

By Patrick Karraker
/ new
Boston Red Sox v Washington Nationals Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

More From MLB Daily Dish

Loading comments...