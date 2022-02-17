 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Eric Kay convicted for providing drugs that caused death of Tyler Skaggs

The former Angels communications director faces a minimum 20-year prison sentence.

By Patrick Karraker
Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Former Angels communications director Eric Kay was found guilty Thursday of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Kay faces 20 years to life in prison.

Skaggs passed away at the age of 27 in a Texas hotel room on July 1, 2019 while the Angels were on a road trip to face the Rangers. While his death at was ruled an accident due to asphyxia, toxicology reports found that he had ethanol, fentanyl, and oxycodone in his system, and the DEA determined that he likely would have survived if he had not ingested fentanyl.

Kay initially denied that he had seen Skaggs in the hours prior to his death, but Skaggs’ phone records revealed that the pitcher had asked Kay to deliver pills to his hotel room. Kay revealed to DEA investigators that he had provided pills to Skaggs for years and had also provided them to former Angels players Cam Bedrosian, C.J. Cron, Matt Harvey, Mike Morin, and Blake Parker. While all players received immunity, Harvey testified that he provided Skaggs with Percocet, so he is expected to be disciplined by Major League Baseball.

Kay’s sentencing is scheduled for June 28 of this year.

