 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MLB Trade Rumors and News: CBA negotiations continue with little progress so far

So far, the conversations over the next CBA haven’t exactly instilled a ton of confidence that the 2022 season won’t be impacted.

By Eric Cole
/ new
World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game One Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

More From MLB Daily Dish

Loading comments...