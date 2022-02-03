 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MLB requests federal mediator for lockout negotiations, will not make counter offer to MLBPA’s proposal, per reports

After two weeks of mildly encouraging updates on the MLB lockout talks, momentum seemingly has slowed to a crawl.

By Patrick Karraker
/ new
MLB: DEC 02 Major League Baseball Lockout Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After two weeks of mildly encouraging updates on the MLB lockout talks, momentum seemingly has slowed to a crawl, as the league has requested federal mediation to resolve the lockout that it voluntarily instituted back in December. That news was reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Additionally, the league has gone back on its previous pledge to make a counter offer to the proposal the union presented Tuesday, per The Athletic’s Evan Drellich. That seemingly leaves negotiations dead in the water for the time being, and with the MLBPA expected to reject mediation from a third party, it’s hard to know what might cause talks to pick back up.

Two other major pro leagues have enlisted the services of a federal mediator in the not-too-distant past, and it hasn’t led to a quick resolution in either case. The NBA and NBAPA agreed to mediation in October 2011 and didn’t agree to a new CBA for nearly two more months. The NHL and NHLPA got a mediator involved in November 2012 and didn’t reach a resolution until five weeks later. While it’s been nearly three decades since MLB and the union went through mediation, they didn’t have a pleasant experience while going through the process during the strike of 1994-95, as Drellich pointed out Thursday.

Even if MLB and the MLBPA ultimately agree to mediation, it doesn't seem as if the process would be likely to increase the chances of the season starting on time.

The league and union have had only four formal negotiation sessions — three in person and another that was held virtually. Talks didn’t start until roughly six weeks into the lockout, so MLB evidently determined very quickly into its discussions with the union that it was going to need to alter its strategy.

Spring training camps are scheduled to open in less than two weeks, and they’ll almost certainly be delayed. Considering the current pace of the negotiations, it looks like spring training games — and maybe even regular-season games — are in serious jeopardy of being delayed or wiped out entirely.

More From MLB Daily Dish

Loading comments...