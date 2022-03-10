MLB owners ratify new CBA, free agencyto open at 7 pm

Once MLBPA announced that their membership had approved the proposal from the league regarding the new CBA, the focus shifted back to the MLB owners to cast their votes. Presumably, the league would not have made a proposal that they themselves did not have the votes for, but a healthy amount of caution couldn’t hurt anything as these CBA talks have taught us to expect the worst.

It was reported that all of the owners were going to be on a call at 6 PM EST to vote on ratifying the new CBA. The results of that vote were good for baseball fans.

Owners have ratified the new collective-bargaining agreement, a source tells ESPN.



Baseball is officially back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

While we initially had a few owners that seemed to be against any raising of the CBT in the agreement, it appears as though Manfred was able to whip them into agreeing to the deal the league themselves proposed. There is reporting that the vote amongst the owners was unanimous.

With the ratification of the new CBA, baseball is officially back and with it comes what could be one of the craziest free agency periods we have ever seen. Free agency will officially open at 7 pm EST today to allow the league time to notify GMs of the new rules.