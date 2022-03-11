Cubs give manager David Ross an extension through at least 2024

The 2021 season was a difficult one for the Chicago Cubs. They could not seem to put .together one final run with a roster full of high end, if somewhat aging, talent such as Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, and Anthony Rizzo. With the writing on the wall that change was coming and needing to get their payroll in order, the Cubs ended up offloading a ton of the guys that helped them win a World Series at the trade deadline leaving fans to wonder if a lengthy rebuild was to come after a disappointing 71-91 2021 season.

However, there does seem to be some indication that the Cubs are willing to try and spend a bit of money to stay competitive in the NL Central and one prevailing theme is that manager David Ross has the confidence of the organization. They have so much confidence that they decided to lock him down for at least the next three seasons.

The #Cubs have agreed to terms with manager David Ross on a contract extension through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025. pic.twitter.com/8W95WMqbCK — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 11, 2022

Ross has been lauded even back to his playing days as a guy with great leadership skills in the clubs and a guy that knows how to relate to other players. Former teammates as well as his current players seem to love him and even if there is a bit of rebuilding that happens in Chicago, Ross does seem like a great fit to help mold the young talent that should be on the way into productive major league players. Of note, in addition to locking him down through at least 2024, there is also a club option on his extension for the 2025 season.

The only question, really, is whether or not the Cubs ultimately reinvest in their roster quickly or leave Ross to make the most of a less than desirable situation.