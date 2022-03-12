Mets acquire Chris Bassitt in trade with Oakland

In monitoring the MLB trade market now that the CBA has been agreed to, the team that seems to be the most open for business is without question the Oakland Athletics. Two of the hottest names on the trade market right now are Matt Olson and Matt Chapman although it does sound like the asking price for either player is quite high.

However, that hasn’t meant that Oakland hasn’t been working on other deals. The organization very clearly is in sell-off mode and is trying to get all of the long-term (and cheaper) assets they can get their hands on. Enter the New York Mets.

The New York Mets and Oakland Athletics are in agreement on a trade that would send right-handed starter Chris Bassitt to the Mets, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 12, 2022

Can confirm the #Mets are acquiring Chris Bassit from the A’s. The return is JT Ginn and Adam Oller. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 12, 2022

It is hardly a secret that the Mets, despite their substantial payroll already, have been looking for pitching help and they got their guy in Chris Bassitt. He isn’t a sexy name, per se, but he was pretty good in 2021 with a 3.15 ERA with 159 strikeouts in 157.1 innings last season. He is a free agent after the 2022 season, but the Mets still had to part with their (according to Pipeline anyways) fifth best prospect in JT Ginn to get the deal done. Ginn has been a high draft pick twice already and has a Tommy John surgery on his ledger, but his fastball/slider combo has looked good since his return from injury and is a good get for Oakland.