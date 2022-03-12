White Sox sign Josh Harrison and Joe Kelly, per reports

With spring training about to officially begin, the White Sox made additions to their lineup and bullpen on Saturday night, signing infielder/outfielder Josh Harrison to a one-year, $5.5 million deal that includes a club option for 2023 and right-handed reliever Joe Kelly to a two-year deal worth a guaranteed $17 million that includes an option for 2024.

Joe Kelly’s deal with the #WhiteSox is 2 years with an option for $17M — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 13, 2022

One year, $5.5M, including $1.5M buyout on club option for 2023. https://t.co/C2mc3jF0F1 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 13, 2022

Kelly is another high-profile addition to a White Sox bullpen that was already slated to include three closer-caliber relievers in Kendall Graveman, Liam Hendriks, and Craig Kimbrel. The 33-year-old right-hander, a two-time World Series champion, has a 3.83 career ERA over 10 seasons and been stellar over the last two years, combining for a 2.67 ERA with a 1.07 WHIP, 59 strikeouts, and 22 walks over 54 innings. This will be his fourth team — he’s previously spent time with the Cardinals, Red Sox, and Dodgers.

The 34-year-old Harrison, a two-time All-Star, appeared to have burned out near the end of the last decade but resurrected his career over the last two seasons with the Nationals. In 123 games with Washington between 2020-21, he posted a .291/.363/.431 slash line with nine homers. He wasn’t as effective after being dealt to the Athletics at the deadline, though, posting a .254/.296/.341 slash line with two home runs over 48 games with Oakland.

While Harrison has seen action at every position except pitcher and catcher over the past two seasons, he’s expected to slot in as the White Sox’s starting second baseman, replacing César Hernández, who departed in free agency.