Rockies sign Alex Colomé and José Iglesias to one-year deals, per reports

The Rockies added a couple more veterans to their roster on Saturday night, signing reliever Alex Colomé and infielder José Iglesias to one-year contracts, as first reported by ESPN’s Enrique Rojas and MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, respectively. Financial figures for Colomé’s deal have not yet been reported, but Univision’s Mike Rodriguez reports that Iglesias will earn $5 million this season.

Source: Dominican reliever Alex Colomé has a one-year agreement with the #Rockies, pending physical



Fuente: Relevista dominicano Alex Colomé tienen acuerdo por un año con #Rockies, pendiente a prueba física. Tiene 155 salvamentos en MLB, incluyendo 47 en 2017 con #Rays — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) March 13, 2022

SS Jose Iglesias has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockies, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 13, 2022

New Rockies GM Bill Schmidt appears to be on a mission to make sure Colorado’s clubhouse has a substantial veteran presence — something that wasn’t necessarily the case over the last few seasons with Jeff Bridich at the helm. He already made progress toward that goal earlier this offseason by signing first baseman C.J. Cron and starter Antonio Senzatela to contract extensions.

The 33-year-old Colomé had arguably the worst season of his career with the Twins in 2021, posting a 4.15 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP, 58 strikeouts, and 23 walks over 65 innings. He has a lengthy history as one of the most dependable closers in the game, though, and if he can bounce back he could be a great value addition for the Rockies and perhaps serve as a trade chip at the deadline.

Iglesias, 32, will presumably take over for Trevor Story as the Rockies’ everyday shortstop,. After posting by far the best offensive numbers of his career during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, hitting .373 with a .956 OPS for the Orioles, Iglesias wasn’t very good for the Angels in 2021, hitting .259/.295/.375 with eight homers and posting a career-worst -20 defensive runs saved in 114 games. However, he experienced a resurgence after being released by the Angels and re-signing with his first team, the Red Sox, in September. While playing primarily second base, Iglesias hit .356/.406/.508 with a homer in 23 games and was an extremely valuable clubhouse presence.

The Rockies also signed outfielder Scott Schebler, who has a career .237/.314/.437 slash line over seven seasons with the Dodgers, Reds, Braves, and Angels, to a minor league contract on Saturday.