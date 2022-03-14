MLB trade rumors and news: Free agency is off to a roaring start post-lockout

In case you live under a rock or have just become so disenchanted with baseball that you’ve given up, the MLBPA and MLB have officially reached an agreement on a new CBA, thus bringing back baseball before more damage is done. Here’s a quick breakdown of what you need to know about MLB’s new CBA so you don’t find yourself scratching your head in the middle of season. As for all of those free agent signings that flooded in as the lockout gates were lifted, let’s jump right into that...

If you need a quick refresher on what happened BLO (before lockout), since it feels like eons ago: