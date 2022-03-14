The Braves acquire Matt Olson from the A’s

First baseman Matt Olson will be heading to Atlanta, reports Jeff Passan. In exchange for Olson, the Athletics are getting a slew of top-ranking prospects that almost give pause and beg the question, “Wait did they think this through?”.

BREAKING: Atlanta and Oakland are in agreement on a trade that will send star first baseman Matt Olson to the Braves, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 14, 2022

For Olson, Oakland will receive two marquee players in outfielder Cristian Pache (the Braves’ No. 1 prospect, as ranked by MLB Pipeline), catcher Shea Langeliers (ranked No. 2), as well as pitchers Joey Estes (ranked No. 14) and Ryan Cusick. Yes, seriously.

The 27-year old southpaw brings some massive power to the Braves’ lineup, slashing .271/.371/.540 last season and hitting at least 29 home runs over the past three seasons—excluding the shortened 2020 season, in which he still slugged 14 homers. He also makes his way to Atlanta with two Gold Gloves and coming off of his first All-Star (and Home Run Derby!) appearance last year. Olson is under contractual control for two more years.

But this situation has some shady undertones to it. As per reports, Freddie Freeman’s team was not alerted that this deal was happening, reports Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Source told The Post that the #Braves did not give Freeman or his representatives a heads up that the Olson trade was coming. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 14, 2022

This now blows the door wide open on the fate of Freddie Freeman—and that his upcoming season will be outside of Atlanta. But yeah sure, give up some of your strongest prospects so that you don’t have to pay your beloved Hall Of Fame-borderline first baseman. Love that journey for you, Braves.