Brewers to sign Andrew McCutchen, per report

The Milwaukee Brewers are signing veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen, according to Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase.

McCutchen recently wrapped up a three-year deal with the Phillies and now finds himself in the NL Central for 2022. Last year, he appeared in 144 games, slashing .222/.334/.444 with 27 homers, 81 RBI, 82 walks, and 132 strikeouts. His 14.1 percent walk rate ranked in the 97th percentile. The 35-year-old also finished among the top-six percent in chase rate and top-11 percent in sprint speed.

Once the pandemic struck, McCutchen, a four-time All-Star, transitioned from center to left field. He posted -13.6 dWAR, -7.0 DRS, and -7.8 UZR in 2021. Along the way, he racked up 6.0 oWAR.

McCutchen was a first-round pick out of Fort Meade High School in 2005 and has spent parts of 13 seasons in the majors. Since turning pro, he has accrued $105 million in earnings.

The Brewers’ outfield depth now consists of McCutchen, Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain, and Tyrone Taylor. Hunter Renfroe, acquired from Boston prior to the lockout, could also figure into the mix, though he seems like a prime candidate to fill the role of designated hitter.