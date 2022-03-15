Braves sign Collin McHugh to two year, $10 million deal

The Braves made arguably the biggest move of the entire offseason when they sent four prospects to the Oakland Athletics for Matt Olson and then proceeded to sign him to a lengthy extension right away. One of the reasons that general manager Alex Anthopoulos made that move, according to him, is that they were running out of time and had other holes in the roster that they wanted to address.

The biggest hole, at the moment, remains in the outfield especially early in the season with Ronald Acuna Jr. working his way back from knee surgery. However, the pitching staff was likely to need another arm (maybe two) to have the necessary depth to get through the season. So, they added one...although he may be more of a relief option.

The Braves probably still need another starter before the season begin, but in a pinch...Collin McHugh COULD make a start for them. However, it sounds far more likely that he will be a bullpen option for the team that already as a pretty strong bullpen (especially if Kirby Yates can return this season). McHugh’s Baseball Savant page is objectively ridiculous and he posted a 1.55 ERA in 64 innings (37 appearances) for the Rays last season.